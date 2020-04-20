Think you can pick the most valuable NFL quarterback based on his college stats? Prove it. Then see how a prospect from the 2020 draft class compares.

Elite draft prospects come with impressive college statistics, but that doesn't always translate to NFL success. In this exercise, you will pick between two former college quarterbacks who compare favorably to a 2020 prospect. The objective is to select the QB who became more valuable in the NFL. Pro Football Reference's weighted career approximate value (AV) metric was used to determine the answer.