INDIANAPOLIS -- The NCAA is placing Southern University athletic teams on five years' probation and enforcing scholarship reductions after finding Southern failed to monitor eligibility requirements, apply proper financial aid rules or comply with academic performance standards.

Getty Images

The NCAA's Division I committee on infractions, which released its ruling Wednesday, says it found Southern lacked institutional control when it improperly certified more than 200 student-athletes during a six-year period in all sports.

The NCAA says Southern's penalties include vacating victories involving ineligible athletes and a $5,000 fine. Teams losing scholarships include football, which loses five for three years, and men's basketball, which loses one for three years.

The NCAA cited the transfer of academic records to a new system, as well as inadequate staff training, as primary causes of certification errors.