Queen Elizabeth II is to step down as patron of Wimbledon after more than 60 years and is handing over the role to Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

It has been announced by Buckingham Palace that Britain's monarch plans to relinquish similar associations with more than 20 U.K. organisations at the end of the year; she will pass many on to other members of the royal family.

The changes will have an impact on six other British sporting bodies: the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), Rugby Football Union (RFU), Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), Amateur Swimming Association (ASA), British Cycling Federation, and the Rugby Football League (RFL).

The Queen, who celebrated her 90th birthday last April, has been patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), which hosts Wimbledon, since 1952.

She last visited the grand slam in 2010, when she met past and present players, including Andy Murray, Martina Navratilova, Roger Federer, the Williams sisters, and Billie Jean King, as well as ball boys, girls, and officials.

By contrast, the Duchess of Cambridge has been regularly seen in recent years at The Championships.

"We would like to thank Her Majesty for her long and unwavering service during her time as our Patron," said Philip Brook, chairman of the AELTC. "We remain immensely proud of her role in the history of the club and The Championships."

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "At the end of the Queen's 90th birthday year, Her Majesty will step down as patron from a number of national organisations. The patronages will be passed on to other members of the Royal Family in the coming months.

"This decision follows the example set by the Duke of Edinburgh, who resigned from a number of patronages on the occasion of his 90th birthday in 2011."

Prince Harry will become patron of the RFU and RFL.

*Press Association Sport contributed to this report