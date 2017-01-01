Despite a comfortable win for Kyrgios, Australia made a poor start to their Hopman Cup defence with a loss to Spain. (1:36)

Australian Nick Kyrgios has begun his year on a perfect note with a crushing 6-3 6-4 win over Spain's Feliciano Lopez at the Hopman Cup in Perth.

Kyrgios rolled through the first set on Sunday night in just 23 minutes, before snaring the crucial break in the fifth game of the second set to set up the win.

The result gives Australia a 1-0 lead in the tie ahead of Daria Gavrilova's clash with world No.66 Lara Arruabarrena. Kyrgios' serve was white hot in the first set.

At one point, the world No.13 served three aces in a row, one of which was clocked at 223km/h.

In a humorous moment in the second set, Kyrgios encouraged Lopez to challenge a first serve that had been called out.

"I think it's good, bro," Kyrgios said. Lopez was down break point at the time, and he followed Kyrgios' advice by challenging the call.

Hawkeye showed the ball was just out, but Lopez still managed to hold serve in that game.

However, it wasn't long before Kyrgios wore down his opponent to grab the break, with the 21-year-old winning the match in just 65 minutes.

Kyrgios finished with 14 aces, winning 84 per cent of points from his first serve.