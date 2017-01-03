Kyrgios battles knee injury at Hopman Cup

Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios was troubled by an ongoing knee injury during his 7-5 6-4 Hopman Cup win over the Czech Republic's Adam Pavlasek at Perth Arena on Tuesday night.

Kyrgios entered the match with his left leg heavily strapped, and he hobbled on occasion during the 76-minute contest.

The world No.13 rushed through points in the first set to ensure he didn't get stuck in any long rallies.

He even unleashed a series of monster second serves in a bid to make the points quick.

In one game, he served two double faults in a row attempting to go for a second-serve ace.

Kyrgios moved much better in the second set.

And with his knee starting to feel better, he didn't rush things as much.

On Sunday, Kyrgios claimed he hurt his left leg in a minor basketball mishap just before the Hopman Cup.

But before Tuesday's match, he revealed he was battling a knee injury that had bothered him for several weeks.

"I just had a little bit of knee pain the last couple of days. It has actually been troubling me for the past couple of weeks," Kyrgios said.

"Obviously the first match back a couple of weeks ago was tough and I am just getting used to it again, but hopefully it gets warm soon and it will ease off."

Kyrgios' win gave Australia a 1-0 lead in the tie ahead of Daria Gavrilova's clash with world No.166 Lucie Hradecka.

Australia, who lost their opening tie 2-1 to Spain, must beat the Czech Republic to have any hope of reaching Saturday's final.

The US currently lead Group A after posting 3-0 wins over the Czech Republic and Spain.