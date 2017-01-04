Aussie great Greg Norman has concerns about the longevity of Jason Day's career. (1:00)

Jason Day has found a silver lining to three months sidelined with a back injury - the world No.1 golfer says he's fresh and hungry as he sets his sights high for 2017.

The 29-year-old Day has revealed he barely touched a club during his long hiatus but he is raring to go in his return at the US PGA Tour's 32-man Tournament of Champions at Kapalua on Maui on Thursday.

His goals - more major titles and to remain No.1 throughout 2017.

Day spent the 12 weeks rehabilitating the lower back injury that finally forced him to call a halt to his 2016 mid-round at the season-ending Tour Championship in September.

"The back progressed nicely during the off season," Day told AAP at Kapalua's Plantation course.

"I picked up the clubs twice in three months which was good for a change.

"Physically, I got better but mentally - I needed that time off to re-energise the mental side of my game.

"I feel fresh and ready to go. I feel hungry, which is the best thing."

With three wins during his 2016 season, including a World Golf Championship event and the prestigious Players Championship, Day assessed his year as successful but tinged with disappointment at consecutive injury withdrawals in his final two events.

The 2015 US PGA Championship winner is bent on adding to his one major championship title.

"Obviously, I'd like to get another major. To win a couple majors in one season would be great," Day told AAP.

"I mean, I won the Players last year. We call it our fifth major and it's one of the toughest fields in golf. It was a successful season, but disappointing in a way in how the second half went."

Day has held the No.1 ranking for 40 consecutive weeks since winning the WGC-Matchplay in March.

And with superstars Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson hot on his heels, the Queenslander is determined not to give it up.

"I can't let that happen; I don't want that to happen," said Day. "If these guys play well, I've got to make sure I stay on top of it to stay ahead.

"It's great that I went from the middle of last year to keeping the No.1 spot through the whole year, but you've got to shoot for something bigger.

"The ultimate goal is to go No.1 the whole year. I think I'm up for the hefty task."

The Queenslander says one of the most disappointing results of his back injury was missing the 2016 Australian summer of golf, where he was scheduled to headline the Australian Open field then partner world No.7 Adam Scott for Australia at the World Cup at Kingston Heath.

"The rehab was tough at the start because I wanted to come back down to Australia - I haven't been back home in three years.

"I'll be back before I know it. I'll be back home in Australia soon."