Federer stunned by Zverev at Hopman Cup

Roger Federer hit a road bump on his comeback trail from injury, losing to German teenage sensation Alexander Zverev in three sets at the Hopman Cup in Perth on Wednesday night.

The 17-time grand slam title winner went down 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-4) in 150 minutes as the Swiss snatched a 1-0 lead in their tie.

Editor's Picks France beats GB in sizzling heat at Hopman World No. 42 Kristina Mladenovic estimates she drank up to seven bottles of fluid as she battled Perth's heat during France's Hopman Cup victory over Great Britain on Wednesday.

That Federer lost to the 19 year-old, ranked 24 in the world, wasn't a complete surprise; he's done that before.

More surprising was that he led the first set 5-2, and served for it at 5-3, but still lost it and ultimately the match.

There wasn't much between the two throughout.

In the second set, Federer only lost four points on serve, but found himself in a second tiebreaker.

In the third, he remained calm as he saved two break points in his second service game; and another before taking a 5-4 lead.

But Zverev wouldn't go away - and with first serves consistently over 200km/h he showed why he's gaining so much attention in world tennis.

He now he holds a 2-1 record over Federer, downing him in Halle, Germany last year.