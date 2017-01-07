SALT LAKE CITY -- Heather Bergsma won both women's 500-meter races at the U.S. Speed Skating Championships on Friday. The two-time Olympian finished the long-track race in 37.97 and 37.62 seconds -- the second was her best mark of the season.

Mia Manganello matched Catherine Raney Norman's 2005 American record in the women's 3,000 with a time of 4:01.98. The mark is the second fastest in the world this season.

Mitchell Whitmore swept the two men's 500 long-track races with times of 34.63 and a season-best 34.51.

Four-time Olympic medalist Shani Davis won the men's 5,000 with a season-best 6:29.90.

Keith Carroll Jr. posted the best time in the men's 1,500 quarterfinals in 2:12.979.

Katherine Reutter, a 2010 Olympian, was the top finisher in the women's 500 short-track quarterfinal with a time of 44.885.

In the men's 500 short-track quarterfinal, Thomas Insuk Hong had the fastest time in 41.240. He also had the top men's 1,000 quarterfinal with a time of 1:25.184.

Kristen Santo put together the best women's 1,000 quarterfinal with a time of 1:33.126.