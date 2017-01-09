Stosur crashes out of Sydney in first round

Australian veteran Sam Stosur will head to next week's Australian Open without a win in almost five months after bombing out in the first round of the Sydney International.

Stosur looked badly out of touch in the first set and didn't get any better as the match wore on, falling to a 6-3 6-1 pummelling by world No.27 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in just over an hour.

The defeat now stretches the former US Open champion's losing run to seven matches, dating all the way back to a second-round defeat at Flushing Meadows in September.

It also includes a disappointing first-round exit in her home Brisbane tournament last week, although she was much more competitive in falling 7-5 6-7 (2-7) 7-5 to world No.7 Garbine Muguruza.

The 32-year-old won less than 50 per cent of her points on serve and barely got a look at her Russian counterpart's game, winning one of two break points.

Earlier on day two, late Australian entrant Arina Rodionova became the first local hope to fall in Homebush after losing her opening match to sixth seed Johanna Konta.

The world No.184-ranked Rodionova had a number of opportunities to break the top English-ranked player but converted on just two of eight to eventually fall 6-3 6-4.

In other matches, world No.5 Dominka Cibulkova made short work of Laura Siegemund 6-2 6-0, while ninth seed Robert Vinci knocked off qualifier Maria Sakkari 6-4 6-0.

A third Australian, Daria Gavrilova, plays later on day two against qualifier Donna Vekic.