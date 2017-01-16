ESPN's Darren Cahill says that Nick Kyrgios performance at this year's Australian Open comes down to both his mental and physical game. (1:21)

Nick Kyrgios defeated Gastao Elias (POR) - 6-1 6-2 6-2

Australian No. 1 Nick Kyrgios has breezed into the second round at Melbourne Park after dominating Gastao Elias in a straight-sets win. Kyrgios' only concern during the match was a recurrent nose bleed that required a medical time-out early in the second set. The 21-year-old winced in pain after receiving treatment from the tournament trainer, but showed no ill-effects as he brushed past Portugal's world No.81 for the loss of only five games.

Alex De Minaur defeated Gerald Melzer (AUT) - 5-7 6-3 2-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-1

Little known Australian teenager Alex De Minaur has hung tough to defeat Austrian journeyman Gerald Melzer in a marathon five set match at the Australian Open.

The 17-year-old -- who came from two sets to one down to win on his grand slam debut -- gained the ascendancy in the fourth-set tiebeak and was able to ride that momentum throughout a dominant deciding set, eventually winning in three hours and 43 minutes.

Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Sam Groth defeated by Steve Darcis (BEL) - 3-6 6-3 6-2 6-2

Big-serving local wildcard Sam Groth has bowed out of the Australian Open, falling to Belgian Steve Darcis. Groth looked sharp early before going down to the world No.71.

James Duckworth defeated by Paolo Lorenzi (ITA) - 6-4 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (7-4) 6-4

Sydney's James Duckworth suffered a first-round defeat at the Australian Open on Monday, beaten by Paolo Lorenzi in four sets. Playing his sixth Australian Open, the 24-year-old fought back from two sets to love down before falling to the Italian.

Ashleigh Barty defeated Annika Beck (GER) - 6-4 7-5

Ashleigh Barty has won her first match at a major in three-and-a-half years, overcoming the challenge of German Annika Beck in the first round of the Australian Open.

Barty, 20, started slowly in both sets before powering home to win 6-4 7-5 in one hour and 41 minutes. The Australian wildcard spent 18 months off the circuit, during which time she played WBBL cricket for the Brisbane Heat, before returning to tennis in early 2016.

Bernard Tomic defeated Thomasz Bellucci (BRA) - 6-2 6-1 6-4

Australia's No.2 in the men's draw put on a clinic in the first round to notch up his first win of the summer and dispatch Brazilian Thomasz Bellucci in a little over 90 minutes. Speaking post-match Tomic fired back at doubters that had claimed the 24-year-old was out of shape.

"I was working hard when everybody was saying I wasn't ready and not fit. Obviously I proved that; the first round was very high-quality tennis for me," he said.

Jaimee Fourlis defeated Anna Tatishvili (USA) - 6-4 6-3

Local teenager Jaimee Fourlis has justified her wildcard entry into the Australian Open main draw after a comprehensive victory over America's Anna Tatishvili. She will face either Russian No.8 seed Svetlana Kuznetsova or Colombian Mariana Duque-Marino in the second round.

(Photo credit should read SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Destanee Aiava defeated by Mona Barthel (GER) - 6-3 7-6 (7-4)

Teen sensation Destanee Aiava has fallen early on day one of the Australian Open. The 16-year-old put up a solid fight against Germany's Mona Barthel, even saving a match point deep in the second set. However, the German held sway in the tiebreak to see off her the challenge and advance to the second round.

Aiava, the first player born in the 2000s to contest a main-draw match at a major, will pick up AU$50,000 for her efforts.