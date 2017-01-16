'You're a knight, Andy!': Murray advances after words of advice

World No.1 Andy Murray admits to having some opening round nerves as he beat Illya Marchenko in three sets. (1:18)

MELBOURNE -- If there was ever any doubt that news of Andy Murray's knighthood had reached Australian shores, it was dispelled during a tense moment as the world No. 1 laboured to a first-round victory against Ukraine's Illya Marchenko on the opening day of this year's Australian Open.

Murray -- winner of 44 tour singles titles, two-time Olympic gold medallist, top seed, and five-time runner up at the opening Grand Slam of the year -- barely got out of second gear during his 7-5, 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory against Marchenko, but lifted during the big moments against his 93rd-ranked opponent.

Marchenko certainly did his best to spoil Murray's first appearance at Melbourne Park as both Sir and world No. 1, pressuring the Scotsman's serve and unleashing powerful groundstrokes that often left Murray shaking his head in frustration and possibly admiration.

On another day, or against another opponent, it may have been enough, but Murray had enough talent, athleticism, focus and desire to push through to the second round. However, this match was nowhere near a stroll in the park that some first-round contests can be.

Murray claimed the first set in a tight scrap, but was soon in trouble in the second.

It was hot -- not the step-outside-and-melt heat that often engulfs Melbourne at this time of year -- but those in the crowd who assumed Murray would march to an easy victory had reason to doubt themselves when Marchenko broke early to secure a 3-1 lead in the second. An obviously frustrated Murray looked to his box for answers as he contemplated a lengthy first match in the ever-present Melbourne sun.

Cue some inspirational words from stage right.

"You're a knight, Andy! You're a knight," a crowd comedian with a thick Australian drawl yelled, much to the audience's delight - although the Scotsman stayed stony-faced as the realisation he had a battle on his hands set in.

But perhaps those words of advice played a part as Murray lifted a gear. He pressured his opponent to break back to level at 4-4, just when it appeared Marchenko could have the audacity to steal a set off the world's best player. Then, at 5-5 in the second, Murray produced an incredible running forehand lob at full stretch at a vital moment - a moment that often separates champions with pretenders. During the tiebreaker, he again rose to the occasion, claiming it 7-5.

The third set was all Murray as Marchenko's challenge ran out of puff after two hours and 47 minutes.

The victor celebrated his win in subdued fashion, knowing it was one small step on the path to a coveted Australian Open crown.

After notching the win, which takes him to a second-round contest against Russia's Andrey Rublev, Murray said his knighthood was no distraction.

"Everyone around tennis has been so supportive - I don't feel like it's been a distraction. It's just something I've had to speak about in interviews or on the court after matches, but I haven't found it distracting," he said post-match.

But having previously described his knighthood as "the highest honour you can get in this country", the title of 'Australian Open champion' may be almost as sweet for Murray, no doubt sick of the tag of perennial bridesmaid.