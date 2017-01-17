Heather Watson says her three-set win over home favourite Sam Stosur was harder than the scoreline suggested. (1:10)

Samantha Stosur led a day-two Australian exodus at Melbourne Park, but local fans found a number of unknown players to shout about as temperatures soared to extreme levels.

Sam Stosur defeated by Heather Watson - 6-3, 3-6, 6-0

The most miserable summer of Samantha Stosur's 15-year career is over following another forgettable first-round Australian Open loss. Britain's Heather Watson sent the Australian No. 1 packing after Stosur struck 47 unforced errors in a horrendous display of tennis.

Stosur has now slumped to nine successive defeats since the U.S Open five months ago, her latest flop followed first-round exits in Brisbane and Sydney and left the one-time grand slam champion winless over an Australian summer for the first time since her debut as a teenager in 2002.

Daria Gavrilova defeated Naomi Broady - 3-6, 6-4, 7-5

Aussie sensation Daria Gavrilova has scrambled into the Australian Open second round with a hard-fought win over Britain's Naomi Broady. The 22-year-old Australian fought back from a set down to win in three in front of a vocal Margaret Court Arena. Gavrilova will next face Croatian Ana Konjuh in the second round.

Jordan Thompson defeated Joao Sousa - 6-7 (2-7), 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1

Sydneysider Jordan Thompson has broken through for a maiden Australian Open win, defeating Joao Sousa in a gutsy five-set marathon. Thompson was down two sets to love against the world no.37, but took advantage when his Portuguese opponent complained of dizziness. The win was the 22-year-old's first in four outings at Melbourne Park and earned him a match-up with eighth seed Dominic Thiem in the second round.

Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Andrew Whittington defeated Adam Pavlasek - 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

Local wildcard Andrew Whittington has claimed the biggest victory of his career, downing Czech Adam Pavlasek. In a match lasting two hours and 25 minutes, the 23-year-old Melburnian frequently pressured his opponent into wayward passing shots.

Whittington, who rose from the 500s into the top-200 last year, had never played a main draw grand slam match until today.

Chris O'Connell defeated by Grigor Dimitrov - 7-6, 6-3, 6-3

Chris O'Connell has been ousted in straight sets by Bulgarian 15th seed Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open. Dimitrov was untouchable on serve against the Grand Slam debutant, winning in two hours and one minute on. O'Connell stared down five break points to take the first set to a tiebreak, but the 22-year-old wasn't able to maintain that level as the match continued.

Omar Jasika defeated by David Ferrer - 6-3, 6-0, 6-2

Spanish veteran David Ferrer has given local teen Omar Jasika a tennis lesson with a straight-sets victory in their round-one clash. Seeded 21st, Ferrer, a two-time semifinalist at Melbourne Park, steamrolled the 19-year-old on Hisense Arena.

Arina Rodionova defeated by Caroline Wozniacki - 6-1, 6-2

Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki made short work of local wildcard Arina Rodionova at the Australian Open. The 17th-seeded Danish star needed just 67 minutes to oust the Australian in straight sets. It set Wozniacki up for a second-round clash with Croatian Donna Vekic, who earlier ended the campaign of Lizette Cabrera.

Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Lizette Cabrera defeated by Donna Vekic - 7-5, 6-2

Local wildcard Lizette Cabrera has lost in straight sets to Croatian Donna Vekic on her Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open. The 19-year-old Queenslander put up an early fight against her much more fancied opponent, but eventually went down in straight-sets. Vekic's second-round opponent will be either former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki from Denmark or Australian wildcard, Arina Rodionova.

Blake Mott defeated by Richard Gasquet - 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

Wildcard Blake Mott has had a tough introduction to Grand Slam tennis, crushed by 18th seed Richard Gasquet in straight sets. Mott, 20, struggled to compete with the experienced Frenchman and was knocked out in one hour and 53 minutes, despite saving two match points.

Alex Bolt defeated by Yoshihito Nishioka - 6-4, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4

South Australian Alex Bolt may have been knocked out of his maiden Grand Slam, but was pleased with his performance against Yoshihito Nishioka. Bolt, currently ranked at No. 632 in the world, smacked 54 winners in the loss that's expected to propel him into the top 500.