rantnrave:// What is the value of expertise in sports now? Look at the men hired recently to run organizations. John Lynch went straight from the FOX broadcast booth to the Niners' front office. Magic Johnson was a star player, meager coach, failed talk-show host and successful entrepreneur but has never run a team. Now he's running the Lakers. Does the NBA demand any kind of executive expertise? Vlade Divac and Phil Jackson didn't have it when they were named GMs. Bob Myers, a former agent, has made the Warriors into an uber franchise. Rob Pelinka, an agent until two days ago, is the new Lakers GM, reporting to Magic. While MLB has a de facto archetype for its general managers -- Ivy League education a must, major league career not needed -- the NBA reflects a wider, political trend. And it raises some questions: Does expertise still matter? Is the learning curve getting flatter? Is failure ahead, or is that the sound of disruption? ... How an NBA trade goes down. ... How far will MLB commissioner Rob Manfred push his executive power? He seems ready to impose rule changes on the sport even without the union's cooperation. That would risk the peace the two sides have had for 23 years. The rules -- automatic intentional walks, capping mound visits, and others designed to speed up the game -- hardly seem worth it. Cutting a few minutes off a baseball game won't make fans much happier, but labor strife would certainly anger them. ... The Cavaliers are the flat world champions. ... "Homer At The Bat" is one of the greatest TV episodes ever. "The Simpsons" deserves its place in Cooperstown. ... Who should host the 2024 Olympics: Paris or Los Angeles?

