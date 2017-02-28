sports + biz + culture + life

rantnrave:// The U.S. bid to host the 2026 World Cup could take a hit because of President Donald Trump's immigration policy. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says if Trump signs another executive order severely restricting who can travel into the country, then soccer's governing bid could hold it against the U.S. The World Cup is an international affair, and FIFA could hardly ignore a strike against openness. ... There is also Los Angeles' 2024 Olympic bid to consider, which could present a problem if athletes, reporters and fans from certain countries can't get there. ... Two years ago, people spent less than an hour a day on their smartphones. Now, it's roughly two hours and 10 minutes, according to Nielsen Sports' Stephen Master. That number will only climb. And despite conventional wisdom, millennials prefer to read, not watch video, to get their news. If you're building a sports media brand, what do you do? ... How would track and field stars fix their sport's doping problem? ... The best hockey arena in the world? The one the Royal Canadian Mounted Police play on. ... The self-driving electronic race car is here. ... MLB is considering introducing a new ball. Which didn't go so well for the NBA. At least Rob Manfred can be sure Shaq won't trash this one. ... Annual reminder: Beware the NFL draft combine's workout warriors. ... North Carolina wants to give parents the right to put their kids back into a football game if they have a concussion. HB-112 would empower parents at the cost of their children's health. Shouldn't doctors be making these choices?

While rugby league is often stereotyped as a rough, gruff, northern game, it currently stands head and shoulders above other sports in the way it confronts mental health, and the silence and stigma that come with it.

Raj Bains | Vice Sports

Elite female athletes are subjected to invasive gender tests and hormone treatments if they fail. This is deeply unfair.

Silvia Camporesi | Aeon Magazine

The NFL is an amazingly successful enterprise, but these days it's hard to think of it as a bastion of forward-thinking business practices.

Robert Safian | Fast Company

After a brutal start to his career, he's now a star.

Joe Clarkin | Beyond the Box Score

WrestleMania could be built around Roman Reigns, John Cena or Brock Lesnar, but it doesn't matter. It's the WrestleMania brand that sells, and the statistics prove it.

Blake Oestriecher | Forbes

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

