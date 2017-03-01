Trout fishing, an Oscar-winning hoops career and a logo battle

sports + biz + culture + life

rantnrave:// NBA players and coaches have become outspoken critics of President Trump. Six Patriots (so far) won't visit the White House after winning the Super Bowl. But baseball players have been largely silent. Why? ESPN's Jayson Stark dives into that not-so-simple question. He suggests players and executives in a league that once proudly housed Jackie Robinson are now risk-averse -- too worried about upsetting clubhouse peace to speak out. That includes Latin Americans, who constitute a significant portion of MLB's population, and who you might expect to have good reason to speak out. One point not raised: MLB is largely conservative. When baseball players have made waves recently with political statements, it has been with a rightward lean. What if there's no public criticism now because players don't see anything to criticize? ... While athletes are sometimes scolded for not sticking to sports, college coaches face a different criticism: focusing too much on the game and too little on preparing their players for the real world. So it's notable that Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh tweeted his displeasure that the White House might defund the Legal Services Corporation. Harbaugh is arguably the most famous man in a state Trump won. Will he blaze a path for his risk-averse colleagues? It's doubtful. Harbaugh may be as influential as he is controversial, but few other NCAA coaches enjoy his job stability. ... We'll all be replaced by robots someday, even NBA players. ... How to go a Cubs game this season without taking out a mortgage. ... For $35 a month, you can soon get Google's YouTubeTV skinny bundle, ESPN included. ... Which NBA player should be the next to get his own signature shoe? I'm partial to Giannis Antetokounmpo, a player so freakish and unique he shouldn't be wearing someone else's footwear. ... UConn women's basketball is must-see TV ... A day later, North Carolina lawmakers are stripping HB-112 of the provision allowing parents to let their concussed kids back into the game.

