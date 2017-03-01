Anthony Rizzo offers his support and advice for David Ross, who will take part in Season 24 of "Dancing With the Stars." (0:59)

"Grandpa Rossy," fresh off a World Series win for the Chicago Cubs, is dusting off his dancing shoes.

Former Red Sox and Cubs catcher David Ross, who retired after Chicago won the World Series in 2016, will participate in Season 24 of "Dancing With the Stars" on ABC. The show premieres at 8 p.m. ET on March 20.

Ross will dance with Lindsay Arnold, who has partnered with athletes on the show before. She danced with boxer Victor Ortiz in Season 16 of the show, and both were knocked out in Week 6. But it'll be the first time a baseball player has ever competed on the show.

Ross is now an analyst for ESPN.

The NFL gets a representative again in Season 24. Rashad Jennings, who was released by the New York Giants in February, will dance with Emma Slater. Jennings, who is an NFL free agent, joins a long list of NFL players who have competed, including Emmitt Smith, Kurt Warner, Von Miller, Calvin Johnson and Michael Irvin.

Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez won the "Dancing with the Stars" title last season. This year, her USA Gymnastics teammate Simone Biles and David Ross, the retired Cubs catcher who now works for ESPN, among others, are vying for the mirror ball. Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images

Season 24 will also feature a return of one of the most popular figures of the 2016 Olympics, Simone Biles, who will pick up where USA Gymnastics teammate Laurie Hernandez left off for Season 23. Hernandez and partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy won the competition last season.

Editor's Picks Can anyone beat Simone Biles on "DWTS?" The cast for Season 24 of "Dancing with the Stars" was revealed Wednesday, and we're pretty sure nobody can beat Simone Biles.

Biles will dance with Sasha Farber. Biles is coming off a historic Olympics in which she won individual all-around, vault and floor gold and led the U.S. team to a gold medal as well. She also took bronze in balance beam.

And keeping with the Olympic theme, 1994 Lillehammer Games silver medalist Nancy Kerrigan is back in action, this time dancing with Artem Chigvintsev.

Other participants include Heather Morris from "Glee," Nick Viall from "The Bachelor," "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne, "Saturday Night Live" veteran Chris Kattan, Mr. T and Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei.