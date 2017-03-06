Zubaz return, copying the Warriors and Freddy Adu

sports + biz + culture + life

rantnrave:// Is it right for a sports organization to demand patriotism? Is it even patriotism if it's forced? U.S. Soccer is requiring players to stand during the national anthem at any national team event. It's a strong measure, likely in response to Megan Rapinoe kneeling during the anthem last fall. The U.S. Women's National Team Players Association says it will review any "unreasonable restrictions." This is the most overt political maneuver by any sport since Colin Kaepernick sat during the anthem in August. He says he will stand next season, but that was his own decision. At a time when the definition of patriotism is openly debated, U.S. Soccer has imposed a one-size-fits-all model. Unlike the NFL, U.S. Soccer is a direct representative of the country, which is why it should also consider the implications of suppressing speech. Protest is patriotic too. ... What sports site will be the first to create a President Trump beat to report on athletes affected by his policies? ... Not old enough to have seen the original but I'd watch a "Battle of the Network Stars" reboot. Hosted by Scott Van Pelt, if I made the call. ... When in doubt, blame millennials. ... The Lakers are the best drama in the sports. The Buss brothers tried to pull a coup Friday before Jeanie Buss cut them off. Will this be the end of that power struggle or just a chapter in the story? ... Can WAR become accessible for the baseball fan who doesn't care about FanGraphs? MLB is trying to find out. ... Only the Yankees could make a head of lush hair a topic of conversation. ... Minneapolis Star-Tribune reporter Sid Hartman is still hunting for scoops at 96.

What's old is new again, and Zubaz are undeniably back.

Joe Lemire | Vocativ

This Texas college coach hasn't seen Golden State in person. But he knows good basketball when he sees it, and he views the Warriors as a template for his team.

Scott Cacciola | The New York Times

During his early years with D.C. United, Adu's flourishes on the field were sporadic, and there were locker room rumors about his work ethic and immaturity.

Clint Smith | The New Yorker

The Wall Street Journal describes NASCAR as a sport in free fall, but the rollicking spirit of mirth and community on hand in the Daytona infield is built to last.

Bryan Armen Graham | The Guardian

Hong Kong bars have tweaked the standard rules of the American frat-house drinking game to simplify play -- and sell more beer -- to the horror of many traditionalists. "It requires absolutely zero skills." Subscription required

Eva Tam | WSJ

