rantnrave:// I am a sucker for process. A foolhardy romantic. I'll admit my bias. Mention the 76ers, and I'll praise Sam Hinkie. Tell me about the Browns' trade for Brock Osweiler, and I'll tell you about Paul DePodesta. But I wonder how process does as a consumer product, not for one team but for a league. The 76ers can sell hope and execution, but what happens when every GM is cut from the same cloth and the NBA is all 3s and dunks? Did "Moneyball" make baseball more interesting? How long can you sell process as a plan when the product is based on immediate zero-sum games? Fans follow sports for wins and losses, not draft picks and prospects. Do front offices and fans value the latter differently? An executive told me recently that patience is the last arbitrage in sports -- that not every team puts the same price on long-term vision -- but what happens if teams can wait patiently and fans no longer want to? ... The Browns are the new 76ers. ... The old Big East tournament was the coolest event I've ever been to. I miss it dearly. It will still be cool to see Duke play UNC in Brooklyn on Friday night. The battle for New York City is the most underrated rivalry in college basketball -- the ACC, Big Ten and the new Big East all want to claim the city as their own. ... The second-highest-paid public employee in the state of North Carolina comments on President Donald Trump. ... The NFL's biggest decisions the next time it sells its broadcast rights: Who can pay the most? And where does the audience want to watch our games? ... What happens when a man whose voice is his life can't speak anymore? Andrew Carter's story on Woody Durham, the former UNC radio announcer, is poignant and strong. ... Are you paying more for DirecTV than your neighbor? You should check. ... El Clasico in the U.S. I can't wait. I also probably can't afford it. ... Will there be another miracle at St. Anthony's?

For 40 years, Woody Durham was the voice of the Tar Heels, their radio play-by-play man. The Smith Center had been his place of work. Now, a neurocognitive disease threatens to rob him of his ability to speak.

Andrew Carter | The News & Observer

The Brazilian has been criticized for a lack of goals, but all night against PSG he led from the front, culminating in seven minutes and 17 seconds in which he won Barcelona the tie.

Sid Lowe | The Guardian

Jack jumping is the greatest, most ridiculous, possibly suicidal sport you've never heard of.

Leath Tonino | Outside Online

Sexual assault accusations piled up while the university made football its top priority. The victims, furious alumni and the authorities are seeking answers.

Marc Tracy & Dan Barry | The New York Times

With ACC and Big Ten stalking Gotham City, Big East refuses to cede territory.

Barry Svrluga | The Washington Post

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

