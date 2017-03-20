sports + biz + culture + life

rantnrave:// TV broadcasts have a knack for beating a subject into the ground. It's why we have drinking games and prop bets. But it doesn't mean it makes for good TV. When CBS found the Northwestern crying kid Saturday, it went back to him over and over again. What was cute turned into annoying. And cruel. He goes back to middle school as a national meme. That's something CBS producers should have considered when they went back to him during the course of the game. And that viewers might have had enough. It's not easy to make good TV. But shouldn't empathy matter? ... When Nike swoops in on the active apparel market for Muslim women, there will be opinions. Some see the Pro Hijab as a meaningful move toward inclusivity. Others see problematic connections to Nike's supply chain and its drive for profits. Make up your mind after reading our REDEF FashionSET "Pro/Con: Nike's Pro Hijab". ... How's your bracket doing? A tame opening weekend of the NCAA tournament. ... North Carolina lost the right to host the tournament because of HB2. South Carolina got it back because it took down the Confederate flag at the statehouse. Then protesters flew it over the host site to show the flag hasn't gone away. We know what the NCAA says, but what will the NCAA do? Moral decisions don't stand without enforcement and this is blatant. ... What do we make of Villanova -- the national champions with the penchant for underperforming? ... What did you use Venmo for this weekend? ... Destiny Slocumb gave us the buzzer-beater we wanted. ... How to get on the Kiss Cam. ... The hottest trend in the NBA: Believing the earth is flat. Shaq joins #Team1491. ... Myron Rolle is going to be a neurosurgery resident at Harvard Medical School. ... R.I.P. Jimmy Breslin. One of the great city columnists knew how to write about sports, too.

Gale Sayers, one of the greatest running backs who ever lived, has been battling dementia for years. The University of Kansas product also known for the movie "Brian's Song" is safe with the love of his wife, Ardie, and the caring and protective town he lives in. The family spoke about it publicly for the first time both to clarify his condition for those who have been wondering and to urge others to be vigilant.

Vahe Gregorian | The Kansas City Star

As video games get better and job prospects worse, more young men are dropping out of the job market to spend their time in an alternate reality. Ryan Avent suspects this is the beginning of something big.

Ryan Avent | 1843 Magazine

Always playing against the clock.

Lyle May | The Marshall Project

Although South Sudan is not on the list of countries whose citizens are excluded, "it was unclear" if two students would be allowed in.

Mary Pilon | The New Yorker

When James Canty enters the McDonald's on Chicago's South Side, nobody takes notice. But the young Master chess player is there on a mission.

David Hill | Victory Journal

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

