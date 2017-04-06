sports + biz + culture + life

rantnrave:// Goodbye, St. Anthony High School. The famed basketball powerhouse is closing. This is remarkable news. Not that a private school will close so abruptly -- Catholic schools have been closing at an increased rate in recent years -- but that a program like that will go down this way. We're in the age of seemingly unscrupulous scavenges for talent and success in high school sports, in New Jersey especially. It's a state I grew up in and worked in. I've documented shady schools and coaches desperate for victories, but St. Anthony, despite its prowess, will go down with a clean record. Bob Hurley, its Hall of Fame coach, is the dean of high school basketball coaches. It's shocking he'll lose his job this way. The school had been operating on a lifeline for a while but the end still seems jarring. This should at least put "The Miracle of St. Anthony" on top of your reading list. One of the best sports books I've read, intricately written by Adrian Wojnarowski. ... We let them into our living rooms every night. They don't just call the games, they are a part of the experience. And they have some stories of their own to tell. Our REDEF SportsSet: "Soundtrack of Sports: The Stories Behind the Voices". ... The U.S. women's national team got paid, finally. It reached an agreement with U.S. Soccer on a new CBA. The best U.S. soccer team should be paid like it. Female athletes are leading the labor movement. ... The Masters begins today. This is how you win. What's the bigger wild card: How Jordan Spieth comes back after his collapse last year or if Rory McIlroy can get out of his own head on a course that has caused him angst? ... How long until we have our first big-time college esports league? The University of Utah will start its own team and dole out scholarships. Will the NCAA weigh in? ... The 2018 Miami Marlins' motto: Please clap.

Rougned Odor will always be known for famously punching Toronto Blue Jays star Jose Bautista. But his friends and family know there is much more to him than that.

Eric Nusbaum | Vice Sports

Polished pro to some and 'smarmy greeting card' to others, the CBS announcer makes no apologies for his positive outlook.

Rick Maese | The Washington Post

The Masters is all that stands between Rory McIlroy and a career Grand Slam. But that's where things get complicated.

Brian Wacker | Golf Digest

The players came to Paterson Eastside from Nigeria, Paraguay and Puerto Rico in search of their own hoops dream. Most found something much closer to a nightmare.

Matthew Stanmyre & Steve Politi | NJ Advance Media

The Cowboys quarterback will be a whole lot safer in the broadcast booth than he was on the football field.

Mike Shropshire | Slate

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

