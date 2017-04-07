sports + biz + culture + life

rantnrave:// Is this a threat or a promise? Would it be so bad for some colleges to stop chasing big-time programs? Would a realignment of goals and redistribution of money out of athletics be so bad for the universities that probably shouldn't be spending so much money on sports in the first place? ... "Colleges not only remain the worst employer for women and people of color in sport, but things may even be worse than ever." ... The University of Cincinnati's basketball teams have to move next year while their arena undergoes renovation. The men's team will play in a neighboring 9,000-seat D-I college arena. The women's team will play in a 1,000-seat high school gym. ... Dirk Nowitzki is not only an NBA great, he's a trendsetter. Think of him as basketball's big man influencer. ... The animal on this NBA team's primary logo peaked about 75 million years ago. ... Why does anyone want to host the Olympics, again? Brazil is in rough shape eight months after the 2016 games. Be careful what you wish for, Los Angeles and Paris. The Olympic rings look like fool's gold. ... Spurs exec Monty Williams has lived through tragedy and Sports Illustrated's Chris Ballard tells his story with empathy and heart. It's your must-read for the day. ... Don Rickles was a big Dodgers fan. He was the Dodgers manager for a day and once made a pitching change in a real game. R.I.P.

Even a celebrity basketball coach can't save an admired New Jersey parochial school. When it closes in June, poor kids will suffer.

Joe Nocera | Bloomberg

For decades, the professional athletes made so little at their sport that many took to performing gigs to make ends meet and capitalize on their fame.

Elizabeth Yuko | The Atlantic

Magomed Bibulatov will earn a paycheck Saturday night in Buffalo. The Chechen flyweight is expected to defeat Jenel Lausa on the undercard of UFC 210 in KeyBank Center. The bout is Bibulatov's UFC debut. He's in the major leagues, and he thanks an Islamic extremist warlord for the opportunity.

Tim Graham | The Buffalo News

Montee Ball's football career was destroyed by alcoholism. Now the former running back is taking measures to make sure it does not destroy his life.

Alex Marvez | Sporting News

Justice usually comes slowly in doping cases, if at all, and no one knows that better than Kara Goucher and her husband, Adam.

John Meyer | The Denver Post

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

