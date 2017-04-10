sports + biz + culture + life

rantnrave:// The Masters was can't miss TV on Sunday night. Sergio Garcia is the people's champion -- a winner so easy to root for because his glory can be appreciated through all of his failures. I remember watching Sergio for the better part of two decades. I still remember thinking that maybe he would be the golfer to give Tiger a rival. His career hasn't been as great as we thought it would when he came running onto the fairway on the 16th hole during the 1999 PGA Championship, but he finally has his major championship. The 17th hole was thrilling. Justin Rose and Garcia traded blows with wonderful shots onto the green, then each took body shots by missing crucial putts. Golf at its best. ... But let's calm down on praising the sportsmanship at Augusta National. NBA critics complain that stars these days are too friendly. Which one is it? ... I could have watched the Masters on any platform Sunday, but there's a cost to not watching on TV. My iPad feed is behind the live CBS feed on cable TV. These are first-world problems, of course, but not inconsiderable ones for sports fans. ... The U.S., Mexico, and Canada are going to bid together on the 2026 World Cup. There have been co-hosts before but never three countries at once. But let's just stick to sports. ... Vice's David Roth perfectly captures the epitome of the mind meld between sports and corporate culture.

There is no guidebook for grieving, so the Royals cope with the loss of pitcher Yordano Ventura in different ways.

Rustin Todd | The Kansas City Star

Miller is finally speaking out about his tears, his migraines, his memory loss, his seizures, his depression, his anger, his compassion and, now, his hope. Almost two years after he was diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome (PCS), he's finally finding his way back to normalcy, or as close as he can get to it.

Nicki Jhabvala | The Denver Post

A beloved youth league coach was gunned down at age 35 outside a bar in Maryland, just one more murder in a place where gunshot deaths were routine.

John Branch | The New York Times

The South Carolina prep star is a social media sensation, but what that will amount to remains uncertain.

Kent Babb | The Washington Post

There are 16 Waffle Houses within a short drive of Magnolia Lane. I went to them all in search of golf (and hash browns). Here's what I found.

Steve Politi | NJ Advance Media

"It's not enough to be smart. You have to be curious."

