With just a few days to go before his WBA heavyweight world title fight against Wladimir Klitschko, Anthony Joshua adds the final tweaks to his preparations.

Joshua, 27, is no newcomer to facing a more experienced opponent and thrives under pressure.

Born in Watford to Nigerian-born parents, Joshua's remarkable story began as an 18-year-old after his cousin introduced him to the sport.

And, despite being a late starter, Joshua won the world super-heavyweight silver medal at the AIBA World Boxing Championships three years later -- beating world and Olympic champion Roberto Cammarelle en route to the final.

A young Joshua continued to show promise and rose to the occasion at the London 2012 Olympics where he beat Roberto Cammarelle in the final to win super-heavyweight gold in a dramatic comeback.

Joshua turned professional the following year and currently rides an 18 fight winning streak.

During this time, he won the WBC International heavyweight title, Commonwealth heavyweight title and snatched up the IBF heavyweight belt last year.

Now, a more experienced Joshua has his eyes firmly set on adding the WBA heavyweight world title to his collection - but needs to go through the former champion Wladimir Klitschko to do so.

The two former sparring partners will touch gloves in front of a crowd capacity in excess of 90 000 at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday 29 April.