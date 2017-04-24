Promising Australian rookie Hannah Green is a big step closer to joining the US LPGA Tour after claiming her first pro golf victory on the development tour.

The 20-year-old from Perth was the only player to finish under par as she won the Symetra Tour's Sara Bay Classic by two shots in Sarasota, Florida.

Green only turned pro late last year and her victory came in just her fourth Symetra Tour start.

She carded a closing one-over 73 to finish two-under 214 and won from 36-hole leader Benyapa Niphatsophon of Thailand and Princess Superal of the Philippines who tied for second.

"I was still getting myself settled, so it is nice to have a win so early in the season," said Green who earned $US16,500 and jumped to No. 3 on the money list with $US21,096 ($AU27,906).

Green showed her potential while still an amateur when she finished tied seventh at last year's Women's Australian Open.

"I knew I was ready to turn professional end of last year," Green said. "I just felt if I stayed an amateur I wouldn't get worse but I wasn't going to get better.

"I needed to put myself in better fields and I'm glad my game is raising. I'm really excited to continue on the Symetra Tour."