NEW YORK -- Seattle Mariners minor league infielder Miguel Gamboa has been suspended for 56 games under baseball's minor league drug program after a positive test for a metabolite of nandrolone.

Gamboa, a 19-year-old from Mexico, is on the roster of the rookie-level Arizona League Mariners. He hit .261 with 18 RBIs in 40 games last season with the Dominican Summer League Mariners.

The suspension, announced Friday, was the 29th this year under the minor league drug program. There have been two under the big league program: Pittsburgh All-Star outfielder Starling Marte and Philadelphia pitcher Elniery Garcia.