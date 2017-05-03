BOSTON -- Major League Baseball is reviewing its security protocols in all 30 stadiums after Orioles outfielder Adam Jones complained of fans shouting racial slurs in Boston this week and other black players reacted by saying it's a common reality when playing in several cities.

It's not yet clear what changes might be made, but league officials are starting by figuring out how individual clubs handle fan issues and complaints.

MLB spokesman Pat Courtney says the league has reached out to all 30 clubs to assess their practices for regulating fan behavior.

All MLB teams have a mechanism for fans to alert security to issues, but individualized ballparks mean different protocols and practices in each stadium.

After Jones spoke out, black players around the league made it clear that what he experienced is an ongoing experience during road trips, varying by ballpark.