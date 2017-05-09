Many golf lovers are trying to come to terms with the idea that they might never see the best of Tiger Woods again.

They might never witness that adrenalin-fueled fist-pump after a clutch putt to win a major championship. The opportunities to see the signature club twirl after hitting it stiff on the 18th green are growing fewer and further apart.

Golf still yearns for Woods. It's like the barman calling "last round" while the music is still playing in the nightclub. The people want more. The people want Tiger Woods.

You can make the same argument about a guy who had many a duel with Woods over the last two decades.

Ernie Els and Tiger Woods enjoyed a healthy rivalry. Getty Images

Four-time major winner Ernie Els remains one of the most popular players on the PGA Tour, but in 2017 we have seen a steady decline in his golf. His stellar, Hall-of-Fame career is heading toward the twilight -- probably a lot quicker than he and the fans would like.

The most difficult thing for a sports fan is to witness the decline of a hero; the person who brought them joy and heartache in equal measure. But time waits for no man.

"The Big Easy" has been described as one of the most naturally gifted players to ever play the game. The sweet-swinging Els will go down as one of greatest ball-strikers the game has ever seen, and will certainly be mentioned amongst the greats of the sport when people talk about bunker play.

But his powers are starting to fade.

Els has had a horrible 2017 thus far. Before withdrawing after the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship, the South African only made three cuts in 11 starts. His best finish was 53rd at the Masters, where he finished 20-over par -- 29 shots behind the eventual winner, Sergio Garcia.

Els teed it up at Augusta National, recalling memories of his victory in the 2012 Open Championship when he made a terrific final-round charge to beat Adam Scott to that title.

It gave him four more opportunities to win the Green Jacket, the prize he cherishes the most. But scores of 83 and 78 on the weekend meant that his dreams of winning the Masters were dashed -- probably forever.

Ernie Els plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National. Harry How, Getty Images

Els would probably swap some of his 72 career victories around world for one last crack at the Masters, because he doesn't look like winning another title, or even returning to the top 50 in the Official Golf World Rankings. Els is currently ranked 412th in the world.

Els is still striking the ball well, but his consistency from tee to green is not what it used to be. But it's his putting that has been his biggest problem. The "yips" have cut the big man down to size.

Last year, at the 2016 Masters, Els' bid to win the tournament effectively ended before it started when he made a nine on the par-4 opening hole at Augusta. Els six-putted from two feet -- one of the saddest and cringe-worthy moments in recent golfing memory.

This year his stats are a lot better, as he leads the tour in putts made from three feet. However, he just can't seem string a good stretch of holes together, never mind two decent rounds.

At this stage of his career, Els also has other interests, which may or may not be a distraction.

Els has a lot of things on his plate, as his charity work forms a big part of his schedule. His Els for Autism Foundation is doing some tremendous work around the world, while he is also still heavily involved in the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa).

Then he also needs to find time to design golf courses and keep an eye on his flourishing wine-making business.

Ernie Els signs autographs for fans near the ninth green during the Pro-Am for the Wells Fargo Championship. Matt Hazlett, Getty Images

Els, though, says that he is still as hungry as ever and that he has been working hard on his game. But it's certainly not showing in his game. Golf on the PGA tour is tough, and, when you are a 47-year-old competing with these 300-yard driving youngsters, it's even worse.

But, as in the case of Woods, the fans are hoping that sweet swing caresses the ball down the fairway for some time to come. They still want to see the wizardry out of the sand trap.

There is another chance to see "The Big Easy" this weekend at the Players Championship, though it's also probably the last time he will be among the elite at TPC Sawgrass. Hopefully he makes it worth our while. One more round please, Ernie.