Kathy Berman, the wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman, died Tuesday in a car accident in rural Connecticut.

Berman was killed in a two-car crash near Woodbury, Connecticut. Berman, a teacher, was married to Chris for more than 33 years and had two children, Meredith and Douglas.

"This is a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend," John Skipper, president of ESPN, said in a statement. "Chris is beloved by all his ESPN colleagues and for good reason: he has a huge heart and has given so much to so many over the years. We know how much his family means to him and all we can do at a moment like this is give him the love and support he will surely need at this hour. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris, Meredith, Doug and the entire family."

The driver of the other car, 87-year-old Edward Bertulis, of Waterbury, Connecticut, also died in the accident.

Chris Berman joined ESPN in 1979. He married Kathy four years later. In 1993, the Hartford Courant told the story of how Chris Berman faked car trouble so he could ask Kathy for help and a breakfast date.

Chris left his post as a host of ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown after 31 seasons in January. He remains with the network after signing a new contract.

Services are pending.