ESPN's Holly Rowe, who has primarily covered college football and college basketball for the network, is again battling cancer.

"I am still working on getting rid of this pesky cancer," Rowe wrote in a first-person piece published by ESPN about her experience. "My treatments continue, but I am living a beautiful and blessed existence. I am so touched by the coaches, players, fans and viewers who have reached out with love, support, and prayers."

Rowe was first diagnosed with cancer nearly two years ago after noticing a small spot on her chest which turned out to be a large tumor under her skin. She returned to work February 29, 2016 for a game between No. 1 Kansas and No. 23 Texas after surgery to remove the tumor.

Rowe is heading into her 20th year at ESPN as a sideline reporter and play-by-play announcer. She will remain on the sidelines for college football, basketball, volleyball, softball and WNBA games after recently having her deal extended.

"Holly's energy and yearlong dedication to ESPN is a testament to her strength and resiliency all while courageously battling cancer over the last 16 months," said ESPN senior coordinating producer Lee Fitting. "She is beloved by her peers, coaches and athletes that she interacts with daily and her creativity and professionalism on everything she touches shines through on our coverage."

With her most recent diagnosis, Rowe is due for treatment every 21 days while trying a new amino therapy. She will continue to work through the treatments.

"I don't think about having cancer when I'm out here," Rowe told The Associated Press before tipoff of a WNBA game between Minnesota and New York, her first this season.

"Monday, I have a CAT scan and have treatment. I'll be a cancer patient on Monday. I'm not thinking about it today."