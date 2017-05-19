Stephanie Rice talks about her transformation from athlete to entrepreneur, the swimming scene in Australia, and life after retirement (5:07)

Three-time Olympic medalist Stephanie Rice has pinned Australia's disappointing swimming show at the Rio Games last year on poor mental preparation. Australia picked up just nine swimming medals in 2016, including three golds, four silvers, and two bronzes.

"It was undeniably disappointing," Rice told ESPN. "It wasn't about the physical aspect. We were physically prepared, had trained hard, with some great programs backing us up.

"It was clearly a lack of mental preparation, the ability to handle pressure, expectation and compete at the biggest stage. Once one or two people who were expected to do well don't, then there's a snowball effect which affects the momentum not just within the swimming team but the entire Australian contingent."

Having emerged with a clutch of gold medals from the 2008 Beijing Games pool, Rice, currently in Bengaluru as the TCS World 10K ambassador, went into the London Olympics four years later, knowing that it would be her final competitive event. A torn shoulder tendon and two surgeries, though, robbed her off a medal finish. After a third surgery a few months later, she decided that it was finally time to move on. Rice was 24 then.

While Rice has gone on to become an entrepreneur, author and mentor to athletes among a host of other interests and engagements, Australia has ceded dominance over the pool to America. Some of the country's prominent medal hopes - the Campbell sisters (Cate and Bronte), Emily Seebohm, Mitch Larkin and Cameron McEvoy - all flopped in Rio. American swimmers, meanwhile, marked the team's greatest medal haul since 2000, with 16 golds and 33 medals in all.

"I think there needs to be a program in place to address the mental aspect. As a swimmer you largely train alone so you don't often get together with the others. So I think it's about educating and also maybe giving athletes an independent tool for handling all those things," she said.

"It's not just about pressure and expectation. There are so many things around like what does your family think? Do you think you need to compete well to make them happy? If you don't think you're doing well would that mean you don't believe in yourself?

"So it would be good to have a fresh view, to have an independent, unbiased person come in and work with these athletes on their mental challenges, blocks and fears. Fears in particular since if you haven't already dealt with them, at the Olympics it's all going to show."

Rice, however, refused to subscribe to the view of a lack of depth in the country's national events.

"Being an athlete who has competed from 13 or 14 years of age, coming through was hard. You can't expect to show up as a 13-year-old and win, especially since we have some of the best athletes in the world in swimming.

"So I don't believe there's a lack of depth. It's more about what are we doing to prepare these athletes mentally for handling all the different hurdles that come your way when you compete at an Olympic stage."

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Post-Rio, Rice feels there are measures being put into place by her country to plug the gaps in preparation and competition.

"In Australia since we're so far away from our main competitors, US and Europe, it's harder to get time to race them because we don't have that many meets. I know they're working now on having more international meets and competing more with people you're likely to face at competitions."

One of the areas Rice says she did fairly well in without turning gravely concerned was being up to speed with rivals and their performances.

"It's very individual. Some athletes like to know a lot about their competitors. Personally I didn't like to know.

"I knew who they were. Especially in an individual medley, it was important to know for strategy and tactics, but I also don't want to spend the majority of my time focusing on what someone else needs to do. I'd rather focus on what I need to do. Also, Olympics brings out people from nowhere who can win medals or people who should've won medals but don't even make the semifinals."

While swimmers around the world have almost turned coming out of retirement into a reflex, Rice insists she will not take the same path.

"When I was swimming and even after I quit there were a number of Australian swimmers at that time who've made comebacks and I just thought it would be crazy for me to do it," she said.

"I will never make a comeback just to make an Olympic team and go away and get the free gear and free clothes. That's not a personal best for me. I wouldn't want to risk my personal success by going from an Olympic gold medal to maybe finishing third. It's just not worth it."

When reminded that the world record timings she had set in both the 400 IM (4:31.46) and 200 IM (2:08.45) events at the Beijing Olympics had been long replaced by much lower, competitive figures (4:26.36 & 2:06.12 respectively) over the years, Rice was typically cheerful.

"I'm just glad that I'm not competing now."