Basketball analyst Dick Vitale, who's been with ESPN since the 1979-80 season, has signed a contract extension through the 2019-20 season.

"ESPN has been my second family. Everyone knows my love for my wife, kids and grandkids, but ESPN has also been a vital part of my life for 38 plus years," Vitale said. "I've met so many beautiful people there who have meant so much to me. I'm beyond thrilled about this new contract - it's pure joy and jubilation for me and my family."

Vitale will be the main analyst on regular-season games, primarily on ESPN and ESPN2, and the "Champ Week" coverage. He also contributes to other ESPN platforms, including ESPN Radio and ESPN.com.

Before joining ESPN, the Basketball Hall of Famer coached at the high school level for eight years, before moving on to colleges and then to the NBA in May 1978, as coach of the Detroit Pistons.

"Dick Vitale is an ESPN PTPer -- our signature college basketball voice for 38 years," said ESPN president John Skipper. "He has grown the sport and the place of ESPN in the sport. He is, literally, a Basketball Hall of Famer who has augmented a remarkable on-air career with a tireless passion for helping others, highlighted by his remarkable work on behalf of The V Foundation."

Off the court, he's been honored for his charitable work, perhaps most notably as a fundraiser and board member for The V Foundation for Cancer Research. He also works with the Boys & Girls Club and Make-A-Wish, among others.