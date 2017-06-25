Ezekiel Elliott, Julian Edelman and Javier Baez are among the 23 athletes featured in ESPN The Magazine's annual Body Issue, which begins its rollout this week on SportsCenter and ESPN.com, and is on newsstands July 7.
The ninth annual Body Issue celebrates and showcases the athletic form. Its release will include photos, interviews and videos with some of the biggest names in sports.
Joining Elliott, Edelman and Baez is two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics, San Jose Sharks teammates Brent Burns and Joe Thornton, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and his wife, Julie Ertz, of the U.S. women's soccer team, 2016 WNBA most valuable player Nneka Ogwumike of the Los Angeles Sparks, and tennis star Caroline Wozniacki.
Also featured are Brianna Decker, Kacey Bellamy, Meghan Duggan, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Alex Rigsby of the U.S. women's hockey team.
Other athletes include pro softball player A.J. Andrews, New Zealand All Blacks center Malakai Fekitoa, Olympic freestyle skiing silver medalist Gus Kenworthy, Olympic bronze-medal-winning figure skater Ashley Wagner, MMA fighter Michelle Waterson, adaptive snowboarder/mountaineer and retired Marine Corps sergeant Kirstie Ennis, and four-time Olympic track and field medalist Novlene Williams-Mills of Jamaica, who is the first breast cancer survivor to appear in the issue.
Additional video content will appear all this week on SportsCenter. Photos, personal interviews and videos of all the Body Issue athletes will debut on ESPN.com on July 5, followed by the release of the magazine two days later.