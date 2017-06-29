OnScene: Follow the Battle of Brisbane build up live

Jeff Horn explains his excitement for his fight against Manny Pacquiao. (2:02)

BRISBANE, Australia -- ESPN is "OnScene" in Brisbane for the WBO World Welterweight title fight between Australian Jeff Horn and Manny Pacquiao.

Editor's Picks Who is Jeff Horn? The old adage "never judge a book by its cover' could not be any truer for Australia's best pound-for-pound boxer, and those who underestimate his chances against Manny Pacquiao, who write him off, do so at their own peril.

Can the 29-year-old former teacher upset the Filipino legend and make a name for himself on the international boxing scene?

Stay across everything that's happening in Brisbane as we build up to the fight, which is scheduled for 1:30pm on Sunday, July 2 at Suncorp Stadium.

FRIDAY, June 30:

Jeff Horn, Manny Pacquiao, Jeff Fenech, Michael Buffer, Bob Arum and Col Bob Sheridan all in attendance at today's VIP lunch. #PacquiaoHorn — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) June 30, 2017

Jeff Horn has not been hassled by police ahead of his fight with the Pac Man #boxing #PacquiaoVsHorn pic.twitter.com/srJpv7KUzr — Jake Michaels (@JMichaels193) June 30, 2017

The red carpet is literally being rolled out ahead of today's VIP lunch in Brisbane. #PacHorn pic.twitter.com/QXTCVhIw6P — Jake Michaels (@JMichaels193) June 30, 2017

THURSDAY, June 29:

Jeff Horn tells the media he has already pictured himself knocking out Manny Pacquiao. #PacHorn #Boxing #JeffHorn #MannyPacquiao A post shared by Jake Michaels (@jake.michaels.77) on Jun 28, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT

Jeff Horn has spent over 40 minutes signing autographs and making even more fans in Brisbane's CBD. — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) June 29, 2017