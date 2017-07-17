Legendary broadcaster Bob Wolff, who called some of the greatest events in New York sports history, died at the age of 96.

His death was confirmed to The New York Times by his son, Rick.

Among the marquee moments and matchups Wolff called were the New York Knicks' two NBA title runs in the early 1970s and New York Yankees pitcher Don Larsen's perfect game in the 1956 World Series against the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Wolff also was the Washington Senators' first TV broadcaster. In 2009, the Washington Nationals unveiled a plaque naming the home broadcast booth at Nationals Park after him.

The Guinness World Records cited in 2012 Wolff's eight decades in the booth as the longest career of any sports broadcaster.

"If you added all the time up, I've spent about seven days of my life standing for the national anthem," Mr. Wolff once said.

A prominent figure at Madison Square Garden, Wolff called Knicks and New York Rangers games, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show and college sports.

He also called the Baltimore Colts' NFL championship sudden-death victory over the New York Giants.

Born in New York on Nov. 29, 1920, Wolff played baseball at Duke and served as an officer in the Navy during World War II.