OnScene: All-American Soap Box Derby Championships

Take a look at the history behind the soap box derby and how the sport has changed over the years. (3:28)

Long before LeBron James hit the scene, the All-American Soap Box Derby was one of Akron, Ohio's most notable contributions to the sports landscape.

Children across the country converge on the city's Derby Downs with cars they've built (powered only by gravity) to race for glory.

The Soap Box Derby is still going strong, and ESPN is in Akron this weekend providing plenty of sights and sounds from the 80th edition of the event.

Here at the 80th All-American Soap Box Derby. Let the races begin! Sarina Morales, ESPN 0:13 Here at the 80th All-American Soap Box Derby. Let the races begin!

Saturday is the 80th anniversary of the All-American Soap Box Derby. Sarina Morales, ESPN

There are three divisions for race cars... the Stock, the Superstock and the Masters. Sarina Morales, ESPN

In all three divisions, there is a "Best Decorated" car. This is one of the 2017 winners. Sarina Morales, ESPN

Before race day, friends and family will fill out these good luck message cards and Derby organizers will place the notes in each kid's car for racers to find before they compete. Sarina Morales, ESPN

Before 1971, girls were not allowed to participate in the event. Just four years later, in 1975, 11-year old, Karren Stead was the first female to win. This was her car. Sarina Morales, ESPN

The last sit-up car to win The All-American Soap Box Derby was in 1998. This car now hangs in the Hall-of-Fame section of Derby Downs. Sarina Morales, ESPN

The first lay-down car to ever win was in 1969. The only lay-down cars that compete now are in the Masters Division. Sarina Morales, ESPN

This is the first championship car to win in 1934 when the race was held in Dayton, OH. Sarina Morales, ESPN

This is the first championship car that won at Derby Downs in 1936. Rubber factories, tire manufacturers and more hilly terrains were some of the reasons The Derby moved to Akron, OH. Sarina Morales, ESPN