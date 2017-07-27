        <
        >

          Kevin Durant's trip to India begins

          play
          Jubilant fans greet KD in New Delhi (0:22)

          Kevin Durant arrives in New Delhi for the start of his three-day tour. (0:22)

          11:12 AM ET
          • ESPN Staff

          NEW DELHI -- NBA Finals MVP and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is spending a part of his offseason by making his first visit to India, where he'll donate two basketball courts, host a clinic with local prospects and make a visit to the Taj Mahal.

          Follow along here as it all unfolds.

          Kevin Durant's in the house! He moved as quickly across the hotel lobby as he does on court, ducking to avoid the low-hanging lights. Just a glimpse of that tattooed left leg but there's two days to go.

          Jayaditya Gupta, Executive Editor

          Quite appropriately for KD, a welcome basketball post made of chocolate standing six foot nine inches (or is it closer to seven feet)

          Jonathan Selvaraj, ESPN

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.