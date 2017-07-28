        <
          Father of Mark Philippoussis pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges

          9:56 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          VISTA, Calif. -- The father of retired tennis star Mark Philippoussis has pleaded not guilty in California to molesting two 9-year-old girls.

          Nikolaos Philippoussis entered pleas Wednesday in Vista to more than a dozen counts of lewd conduct and sex with a child. He was ordered held on more than $9 million bail.

          The 68-year-old Philippoussis is accused of molesting two students while he was a private tennis coach in San Diego County.

          Prosecutors contend the assaults continued for a year in his home, car and at a country club.

          Philippoussis, who's an Australian citizen, could face up to life in prison if convicted.

          The San Diego Union-Tribune says his son, a former Wimbledon finalist, attended the hearing but declined to comment.

