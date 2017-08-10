FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. -- Police say a group of New York high school football players was carrying a large log overhead for a workout when it fell on a 16-year-old and killed him.

Suffolk County police say Joshua Mileto was fatally struck in the head in during the preseason drill. The 11th-grader was taken from Sachem East High School in Farmingville to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sachem Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Graham posted a statement on the district's website Thursday.

He extended condolences to the Mileto's family and friends and said support services will be offered "for as long as needed."

A person at Mileto's home declined comment.