        <
        >

          Police: Log in fatal high school mishap weighed 400 pounds

          9:28 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. -- Police say the log that killed a Long Island high school football player weighed about 400 pounds.

          Joshua Mileto was killed when the 10-foot log he and other teammates at Sachem (SAY'-chehm) East High School were carrying during a training exercise struck him in the head.

          The accident happened Thursday during a preseason conditioning camp at the school.

          A funeral Mass for the 16-year-old 11th grader will be held Tuesday.

          A fundraising effort for the Mileto family was getting an overwhelming community response.

          A GoFundMe page set up by friends in the Farmingville community had raised over $40,000 by Friday afternoon.

          A spokeswoman says the high school plans to go ahead with the start of football preseason training on Monday.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.