FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. -- Police say the log that killed a Long Island high school football player weighed about 400 pounds.
Joshua Mileto was killed when the 10-foot log he and other teammates at Sachem (SAY'-chehm) East High School were carrying during a training exercise struck him in the head.
The accident happened Thursday during a preseason conditioning camp at the school.
A funeral Mass for the 16-year-old 11th grader will be held Tuesday.
A fundraising effort for the Mileto family was getting an overwhelming community response.
A GoFundMe page set up by friends in the Farmingville community had raised over $40,000 by Friday afternoon.
A spokeswoman says the high school plans to go ahead with the start of football preseason training on Monday.