FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. -- Police say the log that killed a Long Island high school football player weighed about 400 pounds.

Joshua Mileto was killed when the 10-foot log he and other teammates at Sachem (SAY'-chehm) East High School were carrying during a training exercise struck him in the head.

Editor's Picks HS player killed by log during football drill Police say a group of New York high school football players were carrying a large log overhead for a workout when it fell on a 16-year-old and killed him.

The accident happened Thursday during a preseason conditioning camp at the school.

A funeral Mass for the 16-year-old 11th grader will be held Tuesday.

A fundraising effort for the Mileto family was getting an overwhelming community response.

A GoFundMe page set up by friends in the Farmingville community had raised over $40,000 by Friday afternoon.

A spokeswoman says the high school plans to go ahead with the start of football preseason training on Monday.