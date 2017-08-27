Tropical Storm Harvey caused historic flooding in Houston and southeast Texas on Sunday, with the National Weather Service is calling it an "unprecedented" event, noting that "all impacts are unknown and beyond anything experienced," per ABC News.

Athletes and teams with and without ties to Houston or the state of Texas sent love to the area on Sunday and earlier in the weekend when the storm approached land as a hurricane.

NFL

Stay safe Houston.

We're thinking about you. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 25, 2017

Praying for everyone back home in Houston. Please be safe. #HurricaneHarvey — Tom Savage (@TomSavage03) August 25, 2017

y'all stay safe out there. don't be a hero. these floods ain't lettin up — feeno (@ArianFoster) August 27, 2017

Prayers up for Houston 👏 — JoelDreessen (@JoelDreessen) August 27, 2017

Prayers out to all those affected by hurricane #Harvey. Some of the flooding and damage images are unreal. Stay safe. — Mason Crosby (@crosbykicks2) August 27, 2017

Continued prayers for TX, especially Houston. Shout out to the Coast Guard & FEMA .. u can't put a price on saving a life #HurricaneHarvey — D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) August 27, 2017

Praying for the city of Houston! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) August 27, 2017

To our AFC South brethren, @HoustonTexans, and all those in Texas, stay safe.



Our thoughts and prayers are with you. — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 27, 2017

Praying for Houston and all of Texas right now! 🙏🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 27, 2017

Please keep Houston in your prayers — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 27, 2017

MLB

The Astros thoughts are with the communities back home in Texas that have been and will be impacted by Hurricane Harvey...be safe. — Houston Astros (@astros) August 27, 2017

Praying for Houston 🙏🏽 — Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) August 27, 2017

Hard to focus with all that's happening in Texas. Still thinking about everyone toughing out the storm. Be safe everyone! — Josh Reddick (@RealJoshReddick) August 27, 2017

Thinking of you Houston!!! Stay Safe!!! — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) August 27, 2017

Thoughts and prayers for everyone in Houston. Stay safe. — Max Stassi (@MaxStassi10) August 27, 2017

Houston is my off-season home. I played there 2 seasons. Just devastated to see these pictures of it right now. Praying for all in Houston. — Mark Melancon (@Mark_Melancon_) August 27, 2017

Our thoughts are with the communities of South Texas and everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey. — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) August 27, 2017

Stay safe Houston, praying for everyone down that way. 🙏🏼 — Jake Diekman (@JakeDiekman) August 27, 2017

Praying and wishing everyone is safe in and around Houston. We will get through this. Help however you can! #lovemycity #HurricaneHarvey — Josh Zeid (@Josh_Zeid14) August 27, 2017

"Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted." (Matt. 5:4) I love you, Houston. Stay strong. #houstonflood — Mark Appel (@MAppel26) August 27, 2017

Prayers out to everyone in Houston and surrounding areas. Be safe out there family. #HurricaneHarvey — Chris Young (@CY24_7) August 27, 2017

NBA

Please send your love and prayers to the people in Texas. 🙏🏾 #PrayforTexas pic.twitter.com/qjZsiZa2jO — James Harden (@JHarden13) August 27, 2017

My heart and prayers are with you Texas! pic.twitter.com/xva8ea2iEZ — Chris Paul (@CP3) August 27, 2017

All my Texas family stay safe. A post shared by Dwight Howard (@dwighthoward) on Aug 27, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

Thoughts and prayers to our friends at the @HoustonRockets and all those in the surrounding area affected by Hurricane Harvey 🙏 — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) August 27, 2017

🙏🙏🙏 Pray for Houston!!!! — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) August 27, 2017

PRAYERS UP for HOUSTON!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 27, 2017

Praying for the city Houston. God bless . — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) August 27, 2017

And all of Texas. Praying for you all. — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) August 27, 2017

Praying for the safety of everybody In Texas — Marcus Thornton (@OfficialMT23) August 27, 2017

The storm forced the Houston Texans to change their travel plans to land in Dallas; the Houston Astros are currently on the West Coast finishing up a series against the Los Angeles Angels and are scheduled to face the Texas Rangers at home on Tuesday. Both the Rangers and Astros had to adjust their travel and plan to fly into Dallas as well.

Our thoughts are with you, Houston.

-- Alex Tekip