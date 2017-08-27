        <
          Sports world sends love to Houston as Tropical Storm Harvey impacts city

          2:51 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Tropical Storm Harvey caused historic flooding in Houston and southeast Texas on Sunday, with the National Weather Service is calling it an "unprecedented" event, noting that "all impacts are unknown and beyond anything experienced," per ABC News.

          Athletes and teams with and without ties to Houston or the state of Texas sent love to the area on Sunday and earlier in the weekend when the storm approached land as a hurricane.

          NFL

          MLB

          NBA

          All my Texas family stay safe.

          A post shared by Dwight Howard (@dwighthoward) on

          The storm forced the Houston Texans to change their travel plans to land in Dallas; the Houston Astros are currently on the West Coast finishing up a series against the Los Angeles Angels and are scheduled to face the Texas Rangers at home on Tuesday. Both the Rangers and Astros had to adjust their travel and plan to fly into Dallas as well.

          Our thoughts are with you, Houston.

          -- Alex Tekip

