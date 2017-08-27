Tropical Storm Harvey caused historic flooding in Houston and southeast Texas on Sunday, with the National Weather Service is calling it an "unprecedented" event, noting that "all impacts are unknown and beyond anything experienced," per ABC News.
Athletes and teams with and without ties to Houston or the state of Texas sent love to the area on Sunday and earlier in the weekend when the storm approached land as a hurricane.
NFL
Stay safe Houston.
We're thinking about you.
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 25, 2017
Praying for everyone back home in Houston. Please be safe. #HurricaneHarvey
— Tom Savage (@TomSavage03) August 25, 2017
y'all stay safe out there. don't be a hero. these floods ain't lettin up
— feeno (@ArianFoster) August 27, 2017
Prayers up for Houston 👏
— JoelDreessen (@JoelDreessen) August 27, 2017
Prayers out to all those affected by hurricane #Harvey. Some of the flooding and damage images are unreal. Stay safe.
— Mason Crosby (@crosbykicks2) August 27, 2017
Continued prayers for TX, especially Houston. Shout out to the Coast Guard & FEMA .. u can't put a price on saving a life #HurricaneHarvey
— D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) August 27, 2017
Praying for the city of Houston!
— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) August 27, 2017
To our AFC South brethren, @HoustonTexans, and all those in Texas, stay safe.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 27, 2017
Praying for Houston and all of Texas right now! 🙏🏾
— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 27, 2017
Please keep Houston in your prayers
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 27, 2017
MLB
The Astros thoughts are with the communities back home in Texas that have been and will be impacted by Hurricane Harvey...be safe.
— Houston Astros (@astros) August 27, 2017
Praying for Houston 🙏🏽
— Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) August 27, 2017
Hard to focus with all that's happening in Texas. Still thinking about everyone toughing out the storm. Be safe everyone!
— Josh Reddick (@RealJoshReddick) August 27, 2017
Thinking of you Houston!!! Stay Safe!!!
— Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) August 27, 2017
Thoughts and prayers for everyone in Houston. Stay safe.
— Max Stassi (@MaxStassi10) August 27, 2017
Houston is my off-season home. I played there 2 seasons. Just devastated to see these pictures of it right now. Praying for all in Houston.
— Mark Melancon (@Mark_Melancon_) August 27, 2017
Our thoughts are with the communities of South Texas and everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey.
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) August 27, 2017
Stay safe Houston, praying for everyone down that way. 🙏🏼
— Jake Diekman (@JakeDiekman) August 27, 2017
Praying and wishing everyone is safe in and around Houston. We will get through this. Help however you can! #lovemycity #HurricaneHarvey
— Josh Zeid (@Josh_Zeid14) August 27, 2017
"Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted." (Matt. 5:4) I love you, Houston. Stay strong. #houstonflood
— Mark Appel (@MAppel26) August 27, 2017
Prayers out to everyone in Houston and surrounding areas. Be safe out there family. #HurricaneHarvey
— Chris Young (@CY24_7) August 27, 2017
NBA
Please send your love and prayers to the people in Texas. 🙏🏾 #PrayforTexas pic.twitter.com/qjZsiZa2jO
— James Harden (@JHarden13) August 27, 2017
My heart and prayers are with you Texas! pic.twitter.com/xva8ea2iEZ
— Chris Paul (@CP3) August 27, 2017
Thoughts and prayers to our friends at the @HoustonRockets and all those in the surrounding area affected by Hurricane Harvey 🙏
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) August 27, 2017
🙏🙏🙏 Pray for Houston!!!!
— Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) August 27, 2017
PRAYERS UP for HOUSTON!!!
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 27, 2017
Praying for the city Houston. God bless .
— Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) August 27, 2017
And all of Texas. Praying for you all.
— Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) August 27, 2017
Praying for the safety of everybody In Texas
— Marcus Thornton (@OfficialMT23) August 27, 2017
The storm forced the Houston Texans to change their travel plans to land in Dallas; the Houston Astros are currently on the West Coast finishing up a series against the Los Angeles Angels and are scheduled to face the Texas Rangers at home on Tuesday. Both the Rangers and Astros had to adjust their travel and plan to fly into Dallas as well.
Our thoughts are with you, Houston.
