Valentino Rossi has suffered a double leg break in an enduro training accident in Italy, his Movistar Yamaha team have announced.

The nine-time world champion has undergone surgery on the injury which was sustained on Thursday evening in an incident which happened close to his hometown of Tavullia.

He was taken to the Ospedale Civile di Urbino hospital for tests, where the extent of his injuries was confirmed and doctors decided to operate.

Speaking about the accident this morning, Yamaha confirmed that Rossi's surgery was successful.

In a statement, Rossi said: "This morning, when I woke up, I [already] felt good.

"I would like to thank the staff of the Ospedali Riuniti in Ancona, and in particular Doctor Pascarella who operated on me.

"I'm very sorry for the incident. Now I want to be back on my bike as soon as possible.

"I will do my best to make it happen!"

Rossi is currently fourth in the MotoGP standings with six rounds left, sitting 26 points behind leader and compatriot Andrea Dovizioso. The next race is in Misano on Sept. 10.