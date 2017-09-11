Don Ohlmeyer, one of television's most successful and honored innovators as a producer and programmer in both sports and entertainment and one of the original producers of Monday Night Football, has died at the age of 72.

Ohlmeyer enjoyed one of the most successful careers in the history of television. He served as an executive producer, producer, director and writer for entertainment and sports programming, starting in 1967.

In his time at ABC early in his career, Ohlmeyer served as producer and director of three Olympic broadcasts, produced ABC's Monday Night Football, worked extensively on ABC's Wide World of Sports and developed The Superstars for television.

Ohlmeyer then joined NBC as executive producer of sports from 1977 through 1982. He returned to NBC as president in 1993, overseeing the company's entertainment-related businesses, including NBC Entertainment, NBC Studios and NBC Enterprises.

Under Ohlmeyer, NBC rose from third place to first in prime-time ratings by developing, promoting and presenting quality programs that received industry awards and critical acclaim. NBC launched such hits as "Friends," "ER," "Homicide," "Frazier," "Providence," "Will and Grace," and "Late Night With Conan O'Brien." Existing shows such as "Seinfeld," "Law and Order," and "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno" enjoyed growth that led to their becoming hits.

He created the sports anthology series "SportsWorld" and served as executive producer of NBC coverage of the Super Bowl and the World Series as well as the prime-time series "Games People Play" and the made-for-television movie "The Golden Moment: An Olympic Love Story." Ohlmeyer became well known for expanding the network's sports coverage and introducing innovative production techniques.

In 1982, Ohlmeyer formed Ohlmeyer Communications Company (OCC), a full-service advertising agency and marketing firm, as well as a television consulting operation for clients such as the NFL, NHL and Major League Baseball. In the 1980s, he also oversaw partner Nabisco's 20 percent interest in ESPN, serving as a member of ESPN's board of directors. OCC was sold to ESPN in 1993 and was merged with Creative Sports (purchased by ESPN in 1994) to form Charlotte-based ESPN Regional Television.

In March 2000, Ohlmeyer returned for one season to his first love, sports producing, with ABC's Monday Night Football, pairing together Al Michaels, Dennis Miller and Dan Fouts. He later served as ombudsman for ESPN from 2009-11.

Ohlmeyer, a graduate of Notre Dame, was honored with 16 Emmys, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, two Peabody Awards, a Cine Golden Eagle Award, Miami Film Festival Award, National Film Board Award, Glaad Media Award, and three Humanitas Prizes. He was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame.