Nine-time Moto GP champion Valentino Rossi has returned to racing just 18 days after suffering a double leg fracture in an accident in training.

Rossi, 38, was forced to undergo surgery on Aug. 31 and yet he has appeared to make an astonishing recovery. In under three weeks since the accident the Italian's team, Movistar Yamaha, confirmed that he completed "a few laps" at the Marco Simoncelli Circuit on Monday.

"The nine-time World Champion put his fitness level to the test and successfully completed a few laps around the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on a YZF-R1M, before rain disrupted the trial run," Movistar Yamaha revealed in a statement.

"As today's riding session was cut short due to the change in weather, the evaluation of Rossi's physical condition was inconclusive.

"He will decide by the end of Wednesday 20 Sept. whether he will attempt to take part in this weekend's Gran Premio Movistar de Aragon [in Spain]."

Rossi is currently fourth in the standings and 42 points behind current leader Marc Marquez with five races left. He finished second last year in the Moto GP overall standings.