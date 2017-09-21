Valentino Rossi has been passed fit to take part in Sunday's Aragon MotoGP race three weeks after breaking his leg.

The Movistar Yamaha rider passed a medical examination on Thursday at the Spanish circuit and will take part in Friday's first practice session.

Providing that he comes through that with no adverse effects, he will attempt to qualify on Saturday ahead of the following day's 14th round of the 18-race series.

The 38-year-old Italian, who suffered a double leg fracture while riding an enduro bike during a training exercise on Aug. 31, has ridden a Yamaha YZF-R1M motorcycle twice since undergoing an operation to repair breaks to the tibia and fibula of his right leg.

Rossi currently lies fourth in the world championship standings, 42 points behind joint leaders Marc Marquez and Andrea Dovizioso, with five races to go.

He told the pre-race press conference that he was relieved to be able to race at Aragon.

"First of all, I am happy anyway to try," he said.

Rossi needs to see if he can cope with the demands of riding a MotoGP machine after riding in Italy on a road-going version for the first time since his accident.

"I need to understand the feeling with the MotoGP bike because it is a bit different," he continued.

"In general I feel quite good. Fortunately I am not in too much pain. It is coming better every day.

"I tried some laps in Misano and there was a bit of pain but I can ride -- so we wait for [Friday] and we try to understand if it is possible to ride the bike at a good level."