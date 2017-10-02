        <
          Sports world expresses grief over Vegas shooting that left 50-plus dead

          10:54 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Teams and athletes throughout the sports world expressed their sympathy and shock over Sunday's mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip that has left more than 50 people dead.

          Among the athletes tweeting about the shooting were Las Vegas natives Bryce Harper, Kyle Busch and DeMarco Murray.

          A gunman perched on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival on Sunday night, killing at least 50 people as tens of thousands of concertgoers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday.

          More than 400 other victims have been taken to the hospital as part of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

          UNLV men's hockey assistant coach Nick Robone was a victim in the shooting. The team tweeted that Robone is out of surgery and in the intensive care unit.

          Several athletes, including British tennis player Laura Robson, were on the strip Sunday night. Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Mike Timlin was at the concert and tweeted that he is safe, while 2016 Olympic pole vault silver medalist Sandi Morris shared her experience staying at a hotel near the shooting.

          Professional teams also weighed in via Twitter to send their thoughts to the numerous victims.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

