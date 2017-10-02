Teams and athletes throughout the sports world expressed their sympathy and shock over Sunday's mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip that has left more than 50 people dead.

Among the athletes tweeting about the shooting were Las Vegas natives Bryce Harper, Kyle Busch and DeMarco Murray.

The pride of Vegas runs deep when you are born and raised in such a great town. I can't fathom the horrific event that has taken place! ... — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) October 2, 2017

...My thoughts and prayers go out to the families that have been affected by this and to all the people that have lost their lives way too soon! Las Vegas I love you and stand with you🙌🏻 — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) October 2, 2017

Devastated to hear of the senseless tragedy in my hometown. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. 🙏🏻 #prayforvegas — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) October 2, 2017

Terrible news coming out of my hometown, praying for all affected by this horrific situation. My thoughts are ... https://t.co/QQqnEqvqHe — DeMarco Murray (@DeMarcoMurray) October 2, 2017

A gunman perched on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival on Sunday night, killing at least 50 people as tens of thousands of concertgoers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday.

Editor's Picks At least 50 killed in Las Vegas Strip shooting More than 50 people were killed and 400 injured when what appears to be a lone gunman opened fire from a perch high up in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Sunday night, police said.

More than 400 other victims have been taken to the hospital as part of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

UNLV men's hockey assistant coach Nick Robone was a victim in the shooting. The team tweeted that Robone is out of surgery and in the intensive care unit.

Several athletes, including British tennis player Laura Robson, were on the strip Sunday night. Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Mike Timlin was at the concert and tweeted that he is safe, while 2016 Olympic pole vault silver medalist Sandi Morris shared her experience staying at a hotel near the shooting.

Professional teams also weighed in via Twitter to send their thoughts to the numerous victims.

As we wake up to the horrific news out of Las Vegas, our hearts go out to the victims and their loved ones. #PrayForLasVegas — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 2, 2017

Our hearts are with each and every person impacted by the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 2, 2017

We are deeply saddened by the tragic shooting in Las Vegas.



Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 2, 2017

Our hearts are with everyone affected by last night's tragedy in Las Vegas. Sending our thoughts & prayers to the victims & their families. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 2, 2017

The Associated Press contributed to this report.