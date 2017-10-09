ESPN has suspended SportsCenter anchor Jemele Hill for two weeks for a second violation of the company's social media guidelines.

In a statement Monday, the company said Hill "...previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet. In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences. Hence this decision."

Hill tweeted Sunday that fans who disagree with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who said players who disrespect the flag will not play for his team, should boycott the team's advertisers. Last month, Hill issued an apology after tweeting about President Donald Trump.