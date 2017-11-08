Kevin Anderson splits from coach

South Africa's number one tennis player Kevin Anderson and his coach Neville Godwin have parted ways.

The 31-year-old confirmed the news on his Twitter profile.

"After four years, my coach Neville Godwin and I have decided to part ways," Anderson posted.

"We remain great friends and it was simply a case of both of us looking for fresh challenges.

"We have hit great heights together, such as a top 10 ranking and a Grand Slam final, and I will be forever grateful.

"I wish Neville the best of luck and I hope he wins ATP coach of the year as it would be much deserved."

Anderson blossomed as a player since joining forces with Godwin, reaching a career-high of 10th on the ATP rankings in October 2015, as well as becoming a regular in the latter stages of Grand Slam events.

The big-serving Anderson advanced to his maiden Grand Slam final at the US Open in 2017, where he lost in straight sets to world number one Rafael Nadal.