LAKE PLACID, N.Y. -- Martins Dukurs of Latvia got the 49th World Cup gold medal of his career Thursday, winning the season-opening race at Mount Van Hoevenberg.

Yun Sungbin of South Korea got the silver and Russia's Alexander Tretiakov won the bronze.

Dukurs had the fastest time in each of the two heats, winning in 1 minute, 47.54 seconds and medaling for the 67th time in his last 74 international races. Yun finished in 1:47.65 and Tretiakov in 1:47.71.

Geng Wenqiang became the first Chinese man to compete in a World Cup skeleton race, finishing seventh.

It was a difficult day for the host Americans. Matt Antoine was eighth, John Daly was 17th and Greg West finished 19th.