          Former Sabres owner Thomas Golisano sues over yacht renovations

          8:42 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Billionaire Thomas Golisano said an interior decorator overcharged him by more than $300,000 when she renovated his yacht.

          The Democrat and Chronicle reported the former Buffalo Sabres owner and three-time candidate for New York governor testified Monday in a civil trial in Rochester. He maintained the decorator had agreed to provide furnishings at wholesale cost.

          Golisano's wife, former tennis star Monica Seles, testified she grew concerned about costs during a cruise in 2014, when there were so many pillows she couldn't sit on a couch.

          Golisano contends the decorator overcharged by more than $300,000 on an $845,000 tab. The decorator claims Golisano was given the same deal she gave him on his suburban Rochester home.

          Golisano, founder of a Rochester-based payroll services company, has his main residence in Florida.

