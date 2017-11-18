British rider Daniel Hegarty has died after a horrific crash in the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix on Saturday morning.

Hegarty -- racing for Topgun Racing Honda -- came off his bike at a sharp bend during the sixth lap and was flung into barriers, losing his helmet and sustaining fatal injuries.

The race was immediately red-flagged and never restarted as Hegarty, 31, was treated. He died on his way to hospital.

A statement from the race organisers on Twitter read: "The Macau Grand Prix Committee extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Daniel."

"Daniel's family and team have been contacted, and the Committee will ensure every assistance is extended to them," they added in a separate statement on the event's website.

Despite being stopped on the sixth lap, Northern Ireland's Glenn Irwin was named as the race's winner but admitted it "was not a celebration".

"It's a very sad end to what has been a successful week," he told the BBC.

"The win is all irrelevant now and I wouldn't have won the race had it gone the distance," Irwin said.

"It's a tragic end to the day. That's road racing and it's tough."